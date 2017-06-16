Quantcast

Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide found guilty of manslaughter

By: Associated Press Denise Lavoie June 16, 2017

TAUNTON, Mass. — A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that raised questions of whether words can kill. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy ...

