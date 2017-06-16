Quantcast

Rosenstein issues warning about stories with anonymous sources

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Fred Barbash June 16, 2017

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein generated a lot of buzz but little clarity Thursday night with a statement urging Americans to "exercise caution" when evaluating stories attributed to anonymous officials. Why Rosenstein would suddenly make that comment, or any comment, after having made no comment to story after story attributed to anonymous sources, remained ...

