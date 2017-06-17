Quantcast

Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks again

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale and Michael R. Sisak June 17, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a mistrial Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that nevertheless helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad." Prosecutors vowed to try again, declaring the woman who accuses Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area ...

