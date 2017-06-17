Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks again

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a mistrial Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that nevertheless helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad." Prosecutors vowed to try again, declaring the woman who accuses Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area ...