Quantcast

Teaming up for crisis communications

By: Glenda LeGendre June 17, 2017

It’s four a.m. and two students are arrested. Someone drives a car into your building. One of your employees may have absconded with a client’s funds. Any organization, at any time, may have to deal with negative communications experiences. Product failures, lawsuits, employee issues, violence, management changes, etc., are regular parts of the news day. Thanks ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo