Md. banks keep an eye on potential Dodd-Frank changes

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 18, 2017

Bankers in Maryland remain watchful of efforts to repeal large portions of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law created to impose tough regulations on the industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the Financial Choice Act, which would get rid of the Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule and put ...

