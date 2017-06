Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed Barb Clapp, founder, CEO and president of Clapp Communications, to the board of directors for both Lexington Market Inc, and the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation which oversees and administers Baltimore’s six public markets.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.