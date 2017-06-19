Quantcast

Do you really want to be a Sunday-morning news guest?

Immigration, post conviction, witness flipping round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 19, 2017

(Screenshot of Washington Post video of Sunday morning news shows)

Welcome to Monday, the 152nd anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger’s announcement in Texas that the Civil War was over and slaves were now free.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— This is what happens when a lawyer makes the rounds of the Sunday morning news shows.

— Trump’s immigration policy means more business for law-school clinic programs.

— American Bar Association seeks high-court ruling on aid for post-conviction investigations.

— Witness flipper joins team investigating Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

 

