Quantcast

Fives Landis Corp. expanding in Hagerstown

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 19, 2017

Fives Landis Corp. will open its North American Technology Center at the firm’s U.S. headquarters in Hagerstown. The firm, which manufactures precision grinding machines, plans to open a 6,000-square-foot research and development facility. The company has already hired 23 employees for operations and manufacturing at the site, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce. “The tech center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo