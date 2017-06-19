Fives Landis Corp. expanding in Hagerstown

Share this: Email

Fives Landis Corp. will open its North American Technology Center at the firm’s U.S. headquarters in Hagerstown. The firm, which manufactures precision grinding machines, plans to open a 6,000-square-foot research and development facility. The company has already hired 23 employees for operations and manufacturing at the site, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce. “The tech center ...