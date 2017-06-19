Quantcast

FREDERICK VAUGHN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Bail-review hearings -- Mootness After arriving at the scene of a reported fist fight involving five to six males, armed with wooden boards, police arrested Frederick Vaughn, appellant, for, among other offenses, possession of a handgun by a disqualified person and possession of cocaine. The next day, Vaughn was held, without bail, by ...

