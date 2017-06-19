FULL TIME ATTORNEY

Baltimore County law firm seeking full time attorney to assist with the firm’s client consultation work.

Duties would include consultation, reviewing documents and drafting correspondence. The candidate must have at least 2+ years general practice experience, excellent customer service skills and enjoy fast-paced environment. Following training, full-time telework from home is option.

MD bar required: DC bar and/or Spanish speaking a plus.

Send resume w/salary req. to:

resumes@weinstocklegal.com