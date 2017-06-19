Quantcast

Baltimore mayor heading to conference in Florida

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is planning a trip to a mayors meeting in Florida. The Baltimore Sun reports that Pugh will attend the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors next weekend. The conference is a chance for mayors to discuss common issues, like immigration, policing and health care. There are more than 250 mayors from around the country who ...

