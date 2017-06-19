Quantcast

Md. lawyers help collect $24 million for 1998 bombing victims

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 19, 2017

On Aug. 7, 1998, members of terrorist group al-Qaeda bombed the U.S. embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, killing a dozen Americans and wounding thousands of people. Earlier this month, three Maryland attorneys helped victims from that attack collect $24 million for their injuries in a legal battle that has been ongoing for 15 years. Four years after the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo