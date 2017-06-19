Quantcast

Baltimore says it is running low on naloxone, an anti-overdose drug

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017

Baltimore health officials say they are rationing their distribution of a drug used to counter opioid overdoses. The Baltimore Sun reports that the city is running low on the overdose reversal drug naloxone. City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said demand for naloxone has increased significantly because of the higher use of opioids like prescription pain pills, ...

