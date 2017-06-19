Quantcast

Police: 3 arrested in double-slaying of Maryland teens before graduation

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017

GAITHERSBURG — Three people have been charged with killing two Maryland teens who were found dead the night before their high school graduation, and police said they believe the slayings were revenge for a robbery that one of the teens was rumored to have committed. The three are charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Shadi Adi ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo