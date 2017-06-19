Quantcast

Md. Wegmans stores, tech-driven firm unveil delivery service

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017

Wegmans Food Market locations in Maryland have struck an exclusive partnership deal with Instacart, a technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service to have online orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour. Same-day delivery from Wegmans is now offered at the Columbia, Hunt Valley, Ownings Mills, Crofton, Woodmore and Germantown stores in Maryland ...

