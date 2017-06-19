Quantcast

Potter to succeed Van Reiner as Md. Science Center president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017

The Maryland Science Center Board of Trustees Monday approved the appointment of Mark Potter as president and CEO upon the retirement of Van Reiner in October. Potter will assume his new role after six years as the Maryland Science Center’s vice president of development. Potter brings extensive experience in education and nonprofit leadership to his new role, ...

