Justices say government can’t refuse disparaging trademarks

By: Associated Press Sam Hananel June 19, 2017

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive. The ruling Monday is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in a separate legal fight over the team name. The justices said part of a law ...

