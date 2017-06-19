Quantcast

WAYNE CULLEN v. PAUL V. ZEHFUSS

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017

Civil procedure -- Notice of appeal -- Timeliness The appellant in this case filed a notice of appeal from two orders of the orphans’ court that had been entered 188 days and 145 days, respectively, before his notice of appeal. The court struck his notice of appeal because he did not file it within the prescribed ...

