Quantcast

Why the Supreme Court gutted the Lanham Act’s disparagement clause

By: James B. Astrachan June 19, 2017

  The Supreme Court of the United States Monday affirmed the Federal Circuit’s decision holding unconstitutional the Lanham Act’s bar on registering trademarks that disparage or bring into contempt or disrepute “any persons living or dead,” including groups, beliefs, and national symbols, if identifiable. In this case, the United States Patent and Trademark Office refused registration ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo