Alex Grantz | Brassica Protection Products

Brassica Protection Products LLC, a research and development firm with a focus on nutritional ingredients derived from cruciferous vegetables, announced the addition of Alexander “Alex” Grantz, Ph.D. as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Grantz will be responsible for business development to achieve the company’s growth goals, as well as creating marketing campaigns that increase recognition and demand for Brassica’s branded ingredient – truebroc glucoraphanin.

