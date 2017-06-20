Alex Grantz | Brassica Protection Products

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017

grantz-alex-brassica-protection-productsBrassica Protection Products LLC, a research and development firm with a focus on nutritional ingredients derived from cruciferous vegetables, announced the addition of Alexander “Alex” Grantz, Ph.D. as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Grantz will be responsible for business development to achieve the company’s growth goals, as well as creating marketing campaigns that increase recognition and demand for Brassica’s branded ingredient – truebroc glucoraphanin.

