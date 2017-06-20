Quantcast

Askew named MSBA Litigator of the Year

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017

Amy E. Askew, a principal at the law firm of Kramon & Graham, has been named Litigator of the Year by the Maryland State Bar Association Litigation Section Council. Askew was selected for her exceptional litigation skills, results for clients, professionalism, civility, service to the profession and community service. She was presented with the award June ...

