ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC’s Labor and Employment Group has immediate opening for an associate in its Annapolis office. The candidate should be either licensed and in good standing in Maryland or planning to sit for the bar in Maryland. Experience with litigation and/or labor and employment law (plaintiff side preferred) a plus. Candidates must have superior writing and verbal communication skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task and be motivated and interested in working closely to assist clients in litigation against employers. Salary commensurate with experience, full benefit package and parking. Please send resume, cover letter, writing sample, and transcript to jsmithey@rwllaw.com.