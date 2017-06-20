Beth Perlman | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel announced that Beth Perlman has joined the team in the key leadership position of chief information officer.

Perlman is responsible for leading the use of information technology at Live Casino & Hotel. She will continue evolving Live’s IT strategy and focus on technology platforms that enhance the customer experience. She will also ensure the property’s IT programs comply with local, state and federal regulatory protocols to provide the most secure experience for Live guests.

With more than 20 years of IT and management experience, Perlman has worked as a CIO and held senior-level positions at the Maryland State Department of Education, Constellation Energy, Enron and Lehman Brothers among others. Prior to Live Casino & Hotel, she was the managing director of utility integration solutions.

Perlman holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finance from Syracuse University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.