UMD workers allege hostile work environment, retaliation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 20, 2017

Two facilities workers at the University of Maryland, College Park campus filed suit in federal court this week alleging they were subject to a hostile work environment and retaliation when they reported misconduct within their department. Michael Bell and DuRay Jones, both black, worked in the Facilities Management Department at the college. In 2013 they sent a letter ...

