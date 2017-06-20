On Eastern Shore, can solar, aquaculture supplant Big Chicken?

Share this: Email

Last in an occasional series on rural Maryland CAMBRIDGE — Kevin McClarren has been growing oysters in nets on the Chesapeake Bay for 20 years. “We were told it would never work,” said McClarren, who manages four acres of floating oyster grounds for the Choptank Oyster Co. near Cambridge in Dorchester County. “Now we’re ground zero for ...