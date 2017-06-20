Quantcast

Former Baltimore nonprofit employee claims he was misclassified as a contractor

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 20, 2017

A former East Baltimore Development Inc. employee claims he was intentionally misclassified as an independent contractor and deprived of benefits for several years in a federal lawsuit. Stephen M. Campbell worked for EBDI, a nonprofit organization that works to develop East Baltimore communities, between 2010 and 2015, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore ...

