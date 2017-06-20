

PARALEGAL

Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC’s Labor and Employment Group seeks full-time experienced paralegal to join its growing practice in Annapolis. Must have excellent attention to detail, ability to work under pressure, great communication and organizational skills, and a passion for helping people. Must also be proficient in Microsoft Office and able to handle deadlines. Salary commensurate with experience, full benefit package and parking. Please send resumes and cover letters to jsmithey@rwllaw.com.