TEDCO gives minority entrepreneurs pre-seed funding

Three tech companies run by minority entrepreneurs received pre-seed funding from the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) and The Harbor Bank of Maryland Community Development Corporation on Tuesday.

Implicit Solution, Game ChangeHer and Panacea Company, the three winning companies, will each receive $40,000 and were picked from a field of 120 applicants and 10 finalists.

Implicit Solution, an Oxon Hill company, aims to disrupt unconscious bias by “creating immersive experiences that encourage inclusive social and professional interaction.”

Ellicott City-based Game ChangeHer produces FANz Play, a sports app that lets fan compete against each other on game day.

Panacea Company would let SNAP beneficiaries access their EBT card balance and transaction history through their smartphone. It is based in Baltimore.

TEDCO and Harbor Bank had announced the funding would be available through the Minority Business Pre-Seed Fund last February.

Applications for the fund are accepted quarterly. The next deadline is July 1.