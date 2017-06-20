Quantcast

William Jenne, Jason Plotkin, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett | Y in Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017

Top row, from left, William Jenne and Jason Plotkin; Bottom row, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett.

Top row, from left, William Jenne and Jason Plotkin; Bottom row, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett.

William Jenne, Jason Plotkin, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett have been named inaugural members of the The Y in Central Maryland’s Parkville/Perry Hall Community Leadership Board.

The new board will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community and raise funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo