William Jenne, Jason Plotkin, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett | Y in Central Md.

William Jenne, Jason Plotkin, Craig Reed and Mussawwir Sterrett have been named inaugural members of the The Y in Central Maryland’s Parkville/Perry Hall Community Leadership Board.

The new board will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community and raise funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

