Baltimore Poly grad wins Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars competition

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2017

Stephen Grabowski, a recent graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, was the Baltimore City winner in the 15th annual Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars competition. Grabowski was one of 24 recipients – a winner was named for each Maryland county and Baltimore city – that will share in $192,000 in college scholarships. The statewide scholarship program is aimed at supporting promising ...

