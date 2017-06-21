Charmery plans Hampden expansion

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Charmery, the Hampden ice cream shop known for its Charm City-inspired flavors, is opening a new location and moving its production to Union Collective. The new location will be called The Ice Cream Factory and will occupy 5,500 square feet of space at Union Collective. Union Collective, at 1700 W. 41st Street, calls for transforming ...