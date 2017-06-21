Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

CoStar recognizes Lee & Associates

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 21, 2017

CoStar Group, in its annual survey of sales and leasing transaction volumes, gave Lee & Associates Chesapeake Region four “Power Broker Awards” Lee & Associates Chesapeake Region was recognized for sales and leasing transaction volumes in Baltimore. Bill Harrison, senior vice president, and Marely Welsh, senior associate, both received individual awards for office leasing and industrial ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo