House of Ruth Maryland to hold 15th annual Crabaret

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2017

House of Ruth Maryland will hold the 15th annual Crabaret July 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the BMA in the sculpture garden. Guests will be able to feast on chef John Shields’ crabby concoctions, sip on fine wines and craft brews and dance to live music at the annual cocktail party and dinner reception. In ...

