Jonestown community offers adaptive reuse project opportunity

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 300-312 N. High St. and 808 Low St., Baltimore Property type: Industrial Built: 1880 (ca.) Listing price: $1.95 million Contact: Leo McDermott, principal at Brexton Commercial, 202-744-6910; leo.mcdermott@brextoncre.com These three industrial buildings and a parking lot in Baltimore’s Jonestown community just east of downtown offer an opportunity for an adaptive reuse project. The sale consists of ...