Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – June 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2017

Court of Appeals Civil Procedure, Public Information Act: In an individual's lawsuit seeking damages and injunctive relief based on a county police department's alleged violations of the Maryland Public Information Act (“PIA”),  there was not clear and convincing evidence that the police department knowingly and willfully violated the PIA when the police department conducted a search ...

