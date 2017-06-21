Quantcast

Linthicum Heights entrepreneur transforms former hair salon

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 21, 2017

A former Hair Cuttery in Linthicum Heights has been converted into Luxberg Jewelers, a fine arts and jewelry store. Owner Brad Bergersen, an entrepreneur with 15 years experience starting businesses, invested $50,000 in renovating the store at 529 S. Camp Meade Road and $300,000 in merchandise.

