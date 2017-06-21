Linthicum Heights entrepreneur transforms former hair salon

Share this: Email

A former Hair Cuttery in Linthicum Heights has been converted into Luxberg Jewelers, a fine arts and jewelry store. Owner Brad Bergersen, an entrepreneur with 15 years experience starting businesses, invested $50,000 in renovating the store at 529 S. Camp Meade Road and $300,000 in merchandise. Do you have real estate news to share? Contact Adam Bednar ...