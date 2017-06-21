For many Marylanders, vacation isn’t on their calendars

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Marylanders aren't using all of their vacation time, and tourism and business officials are taking notice. According to a study released last week by Project: Time Off, of the U.S. Travel Association, 58 percent of Marylanders leave some of their vacation time unused, compared to 54 percent nationally. The state ranks 17th worst in the country. Marylanders ...