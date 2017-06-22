Quantcast

Architecture firm Marks Thomas celebrates 50th anniversary

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2017

The Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration was also a chance for the firm to debut its rebranded corporate logo along with its name change.

From left, Sean Davis, a principal in land development and planning with Morris & Ritchie Associates; Priscilla Carroll, a partner with Bowie & Jensen; and Tom Liebel, a principal with Marks Thomas, enjoy a conversation during Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

From left, Mark Mobley, Nina Heckkman and John Hawks take time out for a photo during Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

From left, Julie Gabrielli, of Gabrielli Design Studio; Peter Garver, of Garver Development Group; and Bob Manekin, of JLL, chat during Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

Marks Thomas principals Michael Blake, Faith Nevins, Mark Heckman, Magda Westerhout and Tom Liebel spend time with staff members during Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

Mark Heckman, a principal at Marks Thomas, speaks to the audience during Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

Ivy Dench-Carter, left, of Pennrose Properties; and Janice Romanosky, of Pando Alliance, were on hand for Marks Thomas’ 50th anniversary celebration.

All photos by Forrest French

Marks Thomas, an award-winning, WBE certified, Baltimore-based architecture firm, celebrated its 50th anniversary May 18 with a get-together to debut its rebranded corporate logo and a look ahead to the future. Formerly Marks, Thomas Architects, the architecture firm will now be named Marks Thomas.

A crowd of more than 200 people gathers to help the firm as it showcased some of their most celebrated work from the past five decades and unveiled its newly rebranded corporate logo.

The firm, which has offices in Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, serves as a leader in the creation of senior communities, student housing, adaptive use, waterfront housing, urban mixed-use communities, and institutional projects. It creates environments that inspire social change by enhancing businesses, the user experience and entire communities.

Since their founding a half-century ago Marks Tomas has established a background with a solid reputation for planning and crafting well designed environments for a diverse clientele while providing exceptional client service. Today, it is recognized as leaders in their profession and continue to set new standards for innovation, quality and attention to detail.

In the coming years, Marks Thomas will continue to turn client’s visions into reality by working collaboratively with their team of architects, planners, interior designers and support staff. Collective expertise, coupled with effective project management, has enabled Marks Thomas to lead in the creation of urban communities, all types of multi-family housing, mixed-use facilities and institutional projects.

