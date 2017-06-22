Architecture firm Marks Thomas celebrates 50th anniversary

All photos by Forrest French

Marks Thomas, an award-winning, WBE certified, Baltimore-based architecture firm, celebrated its 50th anniversary May 18 with a get-together to debut its rebranded corporate logo and a look ahead to the future. Formerly Marks, Thomas Architects, the architecture firm will now be named Marks Thomas.

A crowd of more than 200 people gathers to help the firm as it showcased some of their most celebrated work from the past five decades and unveiled its newly rebranded corporate logo.

The firm, which has offices in Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, serves as a leader in the creation of senior communities, student housing, adaptive use, waterfront housing, urban mixed-use communities, and institutional projects. It creates environments that inspire social change by enhancing businesses, the user experience and entire communities.

Since their founding a half-century ago Marks Tomas has established a background with a solid reputation for planning and crafting well designed environments for a diverse clientele while providing exceptional client service. Today, it is recognized as leaders in their profession and continue to set new standards for innovation, quality and attention to detail.

In the coming years, Marks Thomas will continue to turn client’s visions into reality by working collaboratively with their team of architects, planners, interior designers and support staff. Collective expertise, coupled with effective project management, has enabled Marks Thomas to lead in the creation of urban communities, all types of multi-family housing, mixed-use facilities and institutional projects.

