Baltimore hotels sell as part of $163M portfolio

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 22, 2017

The Residence Inn Baltimore/Inner Harbor and the Hampton Inn & Suites Baltimore/Inner Harbor have been sold as part of a $163 million hotel portfolio sale. An affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties purchased the five-property, 812-room portfolio from Xenia Hotels & Resorts for $201,000 per room. Summit intends to invest $13 million to $16 million in capital ...

