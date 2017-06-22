Baltimore hotels sell as part of $163M portfolio

Share this: Email

The Residence Inn Baltimore/Inner Harbor and the Hampton Inn & Suites Baltimore/Inner Harbor have been sold as part of a $163 million hotel portfolio sale. An affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties purchased the five-property, 812-room portfolio from Xenia Hotels & Resorts for $201,000 per room. Summit intends to invest $13 million to $16 million in capital ...