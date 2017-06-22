How we got here on health insurance

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Before we all dive into the details of the long-awaited Senate Republican proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as “Obamacare,” let’s take care of one important piece of related business. The backdrop to this proposal, of course, is the GOP’s full-throated assertion that Obamacare is imploding, falling of its own weight, nearing ...