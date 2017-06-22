The missing link in Hogan’s BaltimoreLink

Share this: Email

In 1965, transportation planners envisioned a six-line, futuristic subway system for the Baltimore Metro region that would generate economic development, reduce traffic congestion and complement the recently opened Baltimore Beltway. A similar vision was concurrently painted for the Washington, D.C., region. While Washington’s first leg opened in 1976, and has transformed into the third-busiest rapid transit system in ...