Md. attorney disbarred after 7 formal complaints, 2 suspensions

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 22, 2017

The highest court in Maryland disbarred an Upper Marlboro solo attorney who racked up a list of complaints from several clients and even the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The former attorney was suspended twice in the last five years and had a criminal record before she was admitted to the bar in 2005. Denise ...

