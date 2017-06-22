Quantcast

Remedy for Baltimore riot damages has historic roots, few modern applications

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 22, 2017

Civil unrest and rioting were a much more common concern when Maryland passed its Riot Act in 1835 permitting citizens to seek compensation from the government for damage to property sustained in a violent disturbance. The idea, at the time, was that such statutes would "deter the lawless since the sufferer must be compensated by a ...

