Andrea Rodgers | Mercy Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017

rodgers-andrea-mercy-medical-centerAndrea Rodgers, BSN, Esq, has joined Mercy Medical Center as the hospital’s new director of risk management.

Both a nurse and an attorney, Rodgers was awarded her BSN at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor at Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, Delaware.

After substantial experience in critical care nursing, Rodgers served as a risk manager for Bayhealth Medical Center in Delaware, followed by nearly a decade of legal practice focusing in medical malpractice defense and health law at Elzufon Austin Tarlov & Mondell, PA. Most recently, she served as a deputy attorney general for the State of Delaware, where she prosecuted Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse/Neglect.

