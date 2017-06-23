Quantcast

Case dismissed against man accused of drawing blood

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

WASHINGTON — Authorities say they have dismissed their case against a 43-year-old Maryland man accused of paying people to draw their blood and storing it in large quantities in an abandoned warehouse in Washington. The Washington Post reports that local prosecutors dismissed, without prejudice, the charge of practicing registered nursing without a license against Khoa Hoang ...

