Quantcast

CLINTON CORDELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree assault A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Clinton Cordell, the appellant, of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment of his former girlfriend. The court sentenced the appellant to ten years for assault and a concurrent ten years for false imprisonment. The appellant presents ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo