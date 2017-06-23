Quantcast

Hogan spokeswoman: Health care bills ‘do not work’ for state

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 23, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Measures in Congress to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act "do not work for Maryland," a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. The comments, the strongest yet from the Republican governor's administration about efforts to dismantle much of former President Barack Obama's health care law, came as the Senate's proposal was made ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo