Imran O. Shaukat | Semmes, Bowen

Imran O. Shaukat, an associate in the maritime practice group at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes, has been elected president of the Traffic Club of Baltimore. Founded in 1913, the Traffic Club of Baltimore fosters close relationships between the transportation, shipping, commercial and industrial organizations in Baltimore through educational and charitable efforts.

