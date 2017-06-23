KIRK ALBERTSON v. EDWARD SCHERL

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Torts -- Malicious prosecution -- Probable cause to support charges Appellant, Kirk Albertson, filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Talbot County, Maryland, alleging four counts of malicious prosecution against appellee, Edward Scherl, in relation to criminal charges against Albertson, the subject of which we considered in our reported opinion, Albertson v. State, 212 Md. ...