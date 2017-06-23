LITIGATION PARALEGAL

Saiontz and Kirk is in search of an experienced Litigation Paralegal. Qualified candidate must have a minimum of 3 years of paralegal experience working on complex personal injury cases. Successful candidates must be capable of working independently, self-disciplined, capable of independent thought and analysis and must be able to work as a member of a team in an office environment.

Responsibilities will include: handling medical record requests and indexing medical records and bills, reviewing and evaluating medical records, compiling medical summaries, and preparing and indexing legal pleadings. The position requires a highly motivated, organized and conscientious individual. Competitive benefit package and salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit resumes to sgoldstein@saiontzkirk.com